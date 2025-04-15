Bankinter (BKNIY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. On average, analysts expect Bankinter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bankinter Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

BKNIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.