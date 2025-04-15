Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %
BHB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
