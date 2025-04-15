Barclays Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $6.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Repay Trading Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $4.37 on Monday. Repay has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Repay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

