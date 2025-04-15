Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $33.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

