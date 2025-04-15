Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.