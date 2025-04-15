Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) versus Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Critical Comparison

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven and Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven N/A -225.12% -158.89% Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Biohaven has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven N/A N/A -$408.17 million ($9.39) -1.96 Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.63 million ($11.01) 0.00

Biohaven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biohaven and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven 0 0 14 1 3.07 Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven presently has a consensus target price of $62.77, suggesting a potential upside of 240.21%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Biohaven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Biohaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biohaven beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

