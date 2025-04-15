Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 228.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 176,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 38.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $66,214.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,745.23. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,375 shares of company stock valued at $174,412. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

BVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

