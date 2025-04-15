Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $18.50

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.