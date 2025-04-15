CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

