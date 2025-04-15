Cass Information Systems (CASS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $51.49 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.49. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

