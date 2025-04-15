CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.