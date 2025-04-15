Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles Schwab stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 380.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

