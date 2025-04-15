China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKY opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

