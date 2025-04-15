China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHVKY opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.