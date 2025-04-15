Chubb (CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $288.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chubb stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.