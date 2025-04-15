Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:CHT opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
