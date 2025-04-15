Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6,440.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

