Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.