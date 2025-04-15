Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $12.49 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 449,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 328,223 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 240,752 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.