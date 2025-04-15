Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $152.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

