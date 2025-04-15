Citigroup Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $142.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

