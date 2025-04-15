Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

