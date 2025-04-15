Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.48.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
