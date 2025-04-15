Contrasting M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Flushing Financial pays out -87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for M&F Bancorp and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Flushing Financial has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.70%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Flushing Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.21 $4.77 million N/A N/A Flushing Financial $124.74 million 2.98 -$31.33 million ($1.01) -10.91

M&F Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flushing Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Flushing Financial -6.46% 3.25% 0.24%

Summary

Flushing Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

