Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $68.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.13.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

