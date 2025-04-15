CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Trading Up 16.6% – Still a Buy?

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
CP ALL Public Trading Up 16.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.
