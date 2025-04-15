Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in the digital currency or blockchain space, such as mining operations, trading platforms, or blockchain technology development. They offer investors exposure to the evolving cryptocurrency market without requiring direct ownership of digital coins, allowing participation in the industry’s potential growth through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,213,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,773,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Further Reading