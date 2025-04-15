Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 478.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 22.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.17.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

