D.R. Horton (DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.