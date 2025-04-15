DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $245.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 35.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8,580.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.