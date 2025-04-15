DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.76, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,336,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 2,118,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.