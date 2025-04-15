Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 2,627.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDLF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Decentral Life has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Decentral Life

Decentral Life, Inc operates as a technology business incubator that develops and licenses social networking and ecommerce technologies. The company develops and offers Seed technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) powered social network and Ecommerce platform to enhance speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks using blockchain technology.

