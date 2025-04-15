Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Up 218.1% in March

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USOY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 92.21%.

About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil.

