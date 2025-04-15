DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
DFI Retail Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.
