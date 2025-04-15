Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $184.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DLR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

