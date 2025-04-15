Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.00. 442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

