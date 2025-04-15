Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.00. 442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.
