Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

