DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 995.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

