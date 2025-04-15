Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

