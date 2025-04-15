DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.