Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eagle Materials worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $226.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.04. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.