East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $673.02 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.