Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 721.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 326,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Emerald stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $712.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

