Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,015 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

