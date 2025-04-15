Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,928 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.