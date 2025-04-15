Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 824,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,831,000.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FCBD opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF
The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation.
