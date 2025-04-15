Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

