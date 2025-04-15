Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,839 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FirstCash by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

