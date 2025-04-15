Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.84.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

