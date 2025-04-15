Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

