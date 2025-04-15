Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

