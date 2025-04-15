Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.