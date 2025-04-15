Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2128 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.